Earlier this week, the New York Jets made their first big decision of the offseason, handing the reigns to Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who gets his first shot at a head coaching gig with the franchise that once made him a 1st Round pick as a player 31 years ago this April.

For now, as the Jets continue to conduct their search for their next general manager, Glenn will oversee other major personnel decisions, and that includes filling out his coaching staff. One hiring that the Glenn will need to nail is offensive coordinator, and he's already established a shortlist of contenders for the job.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the top three contenders are Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Raiders offensive coordinator Scott Turner, and Rams tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Nick Caley, who Rosenblatt notes that despite his lack of play-calling experience, appears to have the leg up over his more experienced counterparts.

“Caley is viewed as the favorite,” Rosenblatt writes. “The 42-year-old has interviewed for a few offensive coordinator jobs in recent years, including for the Jets in 2023 after Mike LaFleur was fired. Kubiak and Turner were offensive coordinators in 2024 but their teams fired their head coaches.”

Admittedly, to call Nick Caley a ‘Sean McVay disciple' is a slight misnomer, and it actually downplays Caley's coaching qualifications. Before arriving on McVay's staff in Los Angeles as the Rams' tight ends coach in 2023, Caley had spent the previous eight seasons serving under Bill Belichick in New England. However, McVay disciples have fared better in recent years than former assistants of Belichick, so it makes sense that Caley would have McVay attached to his name as opposed to Belichick.

Since McVay took over as the Rams head coach in 2017, seven of his former assistants have gone on to serve as head coaches either in the NFL or NCAA. Other assistants — Joe Barry, Ejiro Evero, Wes Phillips, Shane Waldron, and Zac Robinson — have gone on to become coordinators. And Caley isn't the only Rams assistant who may soon find himself in position to parlay his time with McVay into a cushier coaching gig. Assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant will be interviewing with the Chicago Bears for their defensive coordinator job.