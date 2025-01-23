The Los Angeles Rams could be facing an assistant jam once again. Sean McVay lost Raheem Morris, Jimmy Lake, and Zac Robinson one year ago after getting eliminated from the postseason. Now, new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is targeting a fast-rising assistant on the Rams.

Assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is on the Bears' radar for the new HC, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport Wednesday. Pleasant rises as the first possibility at defensive coordinator in Chicago. Pleasant's expertise on the Rams' defense is the reason why Johnson is eyeing him.

“A key reason Chris Shula's defense impressed so much late in the season,” Rapoport posted on X.

Shula and Pleasant's coaching supercharged the Rams' defense. Los Angeles allowed under 10 points in four of its final six games including playoffs.

Rams assistant capable of igniting Bears' defense under Ben Johnson

Pleasant would earn another opportunity to breathe fire into a franchise if lured by Johnson to the Windy City.

The Flint, Michigan native joined McVay's staff following the Rams' disastrous 5-12 campaign. Pleasant came in to coach defensive backs and serve as passing game coordinator. Certain Rams hit or tied career-best marks.

Veteran CB Ahkello Witherspoon delivered a career-best 14 pass breakups under Pleasant. Safety Jordan Fuller tied his previous career-best interception mark of three with Pleasant coaching him. Even Derion Kendrick grabbed his first NFL interception with Pleasant by his side.

This 2024 Rams defense, though, improved their interception total to 13 after grabbing 10 the previous season. Rookie third-rounder Kamren Kinchens emerged as one breakout star of the defensive backfield — grabbing four interceptions. Undrafted rookie Jaylen McCollough proved to be a hidden gem discovery from Pleasant's coaching — tying Kinchens with four picks. Meanwhile, veteran CB Cobie Durant swatted a career-high eight passes under Pleasant in '24.

Johnson needs someone to improve the league's 27th-ranked defense. Pleasant is officially the newest McVay assistant to be up for a league promotion elsewhere.