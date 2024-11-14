Aaron Rodgers is playing in his 20th season, and it seems like he wants to make it 21 next season. Even though Rodgers is having his worst season statistically when asked if he wanted to play next year, he gave an answer, but it wasn't very confident.

“I think so, yeah,” Rodgers said.

The New York Jets are currently 3-7, and this was not what fans or Rodgers was expecting. The offense has been disappointing more times than others, while the defense has shown more good than bad over the season. To maybe ease the issues, Robert Saleh was fired, but the Jets are 1-4 with Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach. Despite the disappointing season, Rodgers claims that it doesn't have an effect on if he plays next season.

“Not really, not for the negative,” Rodgers said. “Not really, no.”

Right now, it feels like the Jets are just trying to make it to the finish line, but there are still enough games on the schedule to surprise some people.

Will Aaron Rodgers continue to play next season?

This season, Aaron Rodgers is ranked 24th out of 32 qualified passers in Total QBR with 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a career-low 6.4 yards per attempt. Rodgers has dealt with multiple injuries this season but has played in every game, and he knows that he hasn't played well enough to his standard.

“I'm not playing as well as I would've liked to play, for sure,” Rodgers said. “The beauty in this game is it's a team game. The frustrating part is that if you're a great competitor, you hold yourself to a standard that's not unrealistic, and I haven't reached that standard this year.”

The team thought that by bringing in Davante Adams would help the offense, and Haason Reddick returning from his holdout would maybe make things better. In fact, things may have stayed the same or gotten worse. Despite the season, Rodgers still believes that Jeff Ulbrich has done a good job taking it, and gave him a good endorsement.

“I feel like he's done some really good things,” Rodgers said. “I think Brick is an NFL head coach, whether it's here moving forward or down the line. I mean, he's a leader of men and I'll stand by him. I'd love to play for him until the end. So have a lot of love and respect for him.”

For Rodgers, next season his contract isn't guaranteed. If the Jets wanted to bring him back, they would have to exercise a $35 million option bonus. The question is are the Jets willing to do that after the season that they're currently having?