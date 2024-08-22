The New York Jets are preparing to roll the dice one more time with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback during a season in which Rodgers will turn 41 years old.

Rodgers' team released photos of the NFL legend that created quite a buzz in the comments section. Rodgers' status as the oldest player in the NFL factored into fans' comments, which were a mixed bag of comments panning him for being “old” and others celebrating the Jets QB's success. “Greatest talent the NFL has ever seen at QB,” one reader said in response. Fan responses of “please let it go” and “he's getting old” followed as Rodgers fans took their turns in the comments section.

Rodgers' uniform photos came during a time when Coach Robert Saleh issued a confident seven-word update on Rodgers' injury status. Rodgers made a reference to the difficulty of Coach Saleh's practices during training camp that has fans talking.

Rodgers is used to being trash talked about his age, unique ways of looking at things and outspoken opinions. Now he will be tasked with taking the comments and using them as fuel.

Rodgers' 2024 outlook with Jets

The Jets are not being seen as a Super Bowl favorite by most fans considering they share the AFC with roost rulers Baltimore and Kansas City. Rodgers could be the x-factor in succeeding this season in New York or being on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

Rodgers' last full season came in 2022 when he played 17 games and led the Packers to the brink of the playoffs before losing the team's final game at Lambeau Field against Dan Campbell's upstart Detroit Lions. That season, Rodgers threw for 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, along with nearly 3,700 yards through the air.

Will Rodgers be able to duplicate that season's feats, and take it to the next level? The Jets' wide receiving corps including Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard suggests that it could happen, but the odds are certainly against it.

Some fans skeptical of Rodgers' potential

Commenters pondered whether Rodgers has enough left in the tank to succeed this season and beyond on X.

“Is Father Time approaching?” one fan said with various emojis.

“Just your typical back-to-school pictures,” another fan added. “He looks so tired,” another fan added.

Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL, but still over two years younger than 43-year-old Tom Brady was on February 7, 2021 during his seventh career Super Bowl victory. The window may be closing, but for now Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and the Jets are doing their best to block out the noise and maximize their talent this season.