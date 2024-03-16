The New York Jets have sought to add more protection for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in NFL Free Agency. On Friday night, they added another new piece to their offensive line. New York is reportedly signing eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith, according to Adam Schefter. The former Dallas Cowboys star is signing a one-year contract worth up to $20 million, Schefter reports.
Smith had spent his entire 13-year career in Dallas until this move. The 33-year-old had built a reputation as one of the best offensive tackles in the game. However, he has struggled with injuries as of late. Smith played in 13 games this past season but has missed 35 games in the last four years.
Now, he heads to New York to protect a future Hall of Famer. Keeping Rodgers upright will be paramount for the Jets in 2024. They traded for the star quarterback ahead of the 2023 season. However, he played just four snaps before tearing his Achilles. New York finished 7-10 without Rodgers under center.
Tyron Smith joins Jets' reworked O-Line to protect Aaron Rodgers
Tyron Smith is not the only new face that will work to protect Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have invested in their offensive line early in NFL Free Agency. Their first move saw them sign former Baltimore Ravens veteran John Simpson to a two-year contract worth up to $18 million.
New York then went the trade route to upgrade their line. And they picked up another lineman from the Ravens in the process. They acquired right tackle Morgan Moses and a fourth-round pick from Baltimore. In return, the Jets traded a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Ravens.
Smith is the latest veteran lineman to join the Jets' roster. It'll certainly be interesting to see the future Hall of Fame lineman take the field for a team that's not the Cowboys this season. Let's see how New York's offensive line investment affects Aaron Rodgers and the offense in 2024.