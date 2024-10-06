Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a pick-six, in the New York Jets’ 23-17 loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, one that had head coach Robert Saleh publicly urging calmness to the fanbase after the game. Rodgers deserves credit for nearly helping his team pull off a miraculous comeback from down 17-0, but ultimately, the Jets star’s final pass was picked off by Stephon Gilmore of the Vikings, ending that bid.

After the game, Rodgers got one hundred percent honest on his frustration with himself after the final pick

“That was below my standard,” said Rodgers, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodgers also mentioned that he underthrew his intended target Mike Williams on the play.

Furthermore, Rodgers spoke on why he still isn’t losing confidence in his group despite their shaky start to the season thus far.

“If we stick together I still have a lot of confidence in this team,” said Rodgers.

A disappointing start for the Jets

After their Week 3 win vs the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, Rodgers and the Jets appeared to have figured some things out.

At that point, the Jets sat at 2-1, winners of two games in a row following their opening night loss vs the San Francisco 49ers and looking like the contenders that many expected them to be in the AFC.

However, the Jets have now lost their last two games, first to the Denver Broncos last week on a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium turf and now to the Vikings overseas in London in what was one of the wildest games of the young 2024 NFL season so far.

The good news for the Jets is that no team in the AFC has looked like a true juggernaut so far this year, as teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have stumbled out of the gates. Even the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, though undefeated, have had to hang on for dear life for several of their wins and are undergoing a truly shocking amount of injuries.

Still, that’s likely not going to calm the nerves of Jets fans who were hoping to see something better than this after last year’s disastrous Motely crew rotation of quarterbacks due to Rodgers’ injury.

New York will next take the field on Monday evening vs the Buffalo Bills in some prime time action.