The New York Jets played a complete 60 minutes against the Minnesota Vikings in London. However, it was not enough to secure the win in a tight 23-17 loss. New York trailed 17-0 at one point during the first half, but clawed their way back to a one-score game in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers threw an interceptions on the team's final drive that resulted in the loss.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has to feel conflicted after this loss. On the one hand, his team made a valiant effort to fight back into this game. However, they had some poor QB play from Aaron Rodgers and couldn't complete the comeback.

“It’s early. We’re five games in,” Saleh said at the postgame press conference, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. “We’d like to be better. We have a long way to go.”

The Jets are now 2-3 and losing position in the AFC East. The Patriots and Dolphins both have a 1-3 record heading into Week 5, which has helped the Jets stay in second place behind the 3-1 Bills.

Saleh is correct that it is too early to panic that the season is over. However, the Jets desperately need to pick up a couple wins to get back into a good position for a postseason race in November and December.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reaches exclusive NFL milestone against Vikings in London

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers achieved another career milestone during Sunday's game in London against the Vikings.

Rodgers became the ninth QB in NFL history to reach 60,000 passing yards, according to the NFL via social media. He passed the milestone with a seven-yard catch-and-run to tight end Tyler Conklin.

The list of QBs who have eclipsed 60,000 yards passing includes some of the NFL's most legendary signal callers. The list includes Dan Marino, Matt Ryan, Phillip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady. Now Aaron Rodgers is added to the list.

Virtually all of these yards came during Rodgers time with the Green Bay Packers. However, Rodgers has added 1,093 passing yards through five games with the Jets.

Rodgers is the only active NFL QB on the 60,000+ passing yards list. He will look to pad his stats throughout the final 12 games of the 2024 season at least to climb higher up the all-time passing list.