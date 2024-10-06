Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL, and while he has generally played much better than his age, that was not the case for most of the first half between his New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings today.

Rodgers, who is 40 and will turn 41 later this season, made two costly mistakes in the first half of the Jets' London brawl with the Vikings. The first of which came in the final few minutes of the first quarter when Rodgers did not see Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who picked off Rodgers' quick pass and returned it more than 60 yards for his team's first touchdown.

A second interception followed soon thereafter. On the next drive and on just his second pass attempt since the pick-six, Rodgers sailed a ball intended for Allen Lazard, allowing Camryn Bynum to jump up for another Vikings takeaway.

The interceptions, as you would expect of the internet, gave fans all they needed to see to get their jokes off and call Rodgers washed.

Here's a taste:

“Davante Adams should ask to get traded to the Vikings defense in order to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers,” PFF's Timo Riske wrote on X, formerly Twitter, referencing Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammate and his potential reunion with his old QB.

“shocking: Aaron Rodgers looks like a 40-year old guy trying to beat NFL defenses in a Nate Hackett offense,” @SharpFootball wrote.

“Watching Aaron Rodgers destroy his legacy week by week is one of the great joys of my life,” @Lindsanity_13 wrote.

Fortunately for Jets fans, Rodgers did manage to lead a short touchdown drive late in the first half after getting good field position. He finished off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass on the run to Lazard to give New York, which trailed 17-7 at halftime, something to cheer about.