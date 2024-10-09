Following Robert Saleh's firing as head coach of the New York Jets, reports surfaced that before his dismissal, Saleh was considering changing up his offensive staff, including possibly firing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. And while interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he expects everyone on the staff to remain with the team, there could be some tweaks coming anyway, which quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he is fine with.

Rodgers, who threw 3 interceptions in Saleh's last game as head coach, a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, discussed the possibility of changes to the Jets' offense, which ranks fifth-worst in yards per play this season.

“At this point, Brick (Ulbrich) and I have talked a couple times, and yeah, I’m on board with whatever he decides as far as the offense goes,” Rodgers said on the ‘Pat McAfee Show' today. “I want to do what’s best for the team, and we’re throwing our support behind Coach Ulbrich and whatever he believes is best for the team is what we’re going to go with.”

Aaron Rodgers said Jets need ‘some change' after Robert Saleh firing

Rodgers also said “out of deference and respect” for Saleh, he did not think the Jets would be “wholesale changes” to the way to the team operates under Ulbrich, who has been the defensive coordinator since 2021. However, Rodgers did say that there needs to be change in one aspect in the aftermath of Saleh's firing.

“I expect a steady hand from [Ulbrich] and great leadership. He’s a former player who knows what it’s like to be in the locker room, and I think he’s going to do a great job. But the most important thing is that there has to be some change, even just a smallest change to — we need as players to take accountability for what’s happened. I think that's what hits you too in the moment is, if I'd played better on Sunday, this doesn't happen.”

After losing their last two games to the Denver Broncos and Vikings, the Jets are 2-3 heading into what could be a pivotal ‘Monday Night Football' matchup with their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

New York does not have its bye week until the weekend before Thanksgiving, so it will be crucial for Rodgers, Ulbrich, and whoever ends up calling plays long-term to band together and win some games before then. After the Bills, the Jets play the Pittsburgh Steelers and their stingy defense before facing the New England Patriots, who the Jets beat in Week 3, the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts.