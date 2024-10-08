The New York Jets continue to struggle on offense this season, even with the veteran Aaron Rodgers under center. Statistics show Rodgers' offense is performing no better than when Zach Wilson was leading the team, per CBS Sports. The struggles on offense certainly played a role in the team's firing of head coach Robert Saleh Tuesday.

New York has scored the same amount of points through the first five games as they did a year ago, when Rodgers was out hurt. The team is 2-3 on the season, and working with an interim coach. Former defensive coordinator and now interim coach Jeff Ulbrich is leading the Jets for the rest of the year.

The Jets are averaging just 18.6 points a game this year, when Saleh was in charge. Ulbrich will have to better those numbers as the squad tries its best to salvage yet another disappointing season in the Big Apple.

Jets must win games to save the season

There's already a ton of speculation about why the Jets parted ways with Saleh. Some fans want Bill Belichick to take the head coaching job, while others blame Rodgers for Saleh's firing. The team will have to put those distractions out of mind and start winning games.

The wins start with Rodgers. New York's play caller is struggling to move the chains right now. In the team's last loss against the Minnesota Vikings in London, Rodgers took three sacks and threw three interceptions. The offense looked pitiful once again and that ultimately spelled doom for Saleh. In more than three years, the coach could never put together a winning season.

“In a game we lose by six, plays like that are exponentially highlighted. So, three turnovers for me is definitely out of character and I'm disappointed,” Rodgers said after the Vikings game.

There may be more people getting fired in the weeks ahead. Team general manager Joe Douglas is in the last year of his contract, and wasn't given an extension. Rodgers may not play another season in New York after this campaign. The team was already under pressure to win, as the franchise hasn't made the playoffs in more than a decade. The pressure now feels astronomical as the Jets look for a postseason berth.

New York next plays Buffalo on Monday. It will be the first game for interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. Time will tell if the Jets offense will fare any better with a new man in charge.