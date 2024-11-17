Aaron Rodgers was bad in the New York Jets' 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Billed as the quarterback savior of a team that hasn't won the big one since Joe Namath led them there, Rodgers has failed to win more than any other run-of-the-mill Jets QB. And after the Jets-Colts game, Rodgers told reporters that some of his decisions were simply “bad” on Sunday.

Rodgers gave short answers in his post-game presser, but they were revealing. When asked about a late-game throw that he threw behind the line of scrimmage instead of downfield, the Jets QB admitted it was a “pretty bad play.” He also said the team's 3-8 start was “disappointing” and admitted, “Sometimes you pick the wrong side” when asked about a few bad throws throughout the game.

New York fans will have to wait until Tuesday when Rodgers joins the Pat McAfee Show for his weekly paid spot to get more effusive answers, but for now, everyone can just agree with the QB that he was bad in the Jets' Week 11 loss to the Colts.

Rodgers' final stat line was 22-of-29 for just 184 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also took three sacks for 22 yards in losses, including on the last play of the game that ended it. While Rodgers didn't turn the ball over, his 22 completions for less than 200 yards illustrate how bland and conservative a thrower the veteran signal-caller has become in his 20th NFL season.

Another lackluster loss like this and the mopey press conference that came after are giving more credence to the rumors that 2024 might be Rodgers' final NFL season. The 40-year-old doesn't seem to have a lot left in him, and even with a lot of high-priced talent around him, the Jets are more competitive for the No. 1 overall pick next season than the playoffs in this campaign.