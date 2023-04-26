Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It sure looks like Aaron Rodgers is ready for the hell that Zach Wilson will bring him as he joins the New York Jets.

To recall after their 2022 season ended, Wilson was asked by reporters on his future with the team and his thoughts on New York possibly bringing in a veteran QB. The youngster shared that he’s going to compete for the starting job and promised that he will make life difficult for that quarterback–whoever that would be.

“I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day. It’s not in a negative way, it’s in a positive way. It’s making everybody better, hopefully. And you just go out there and attack every day,” Wilson said last January.

Little did Wilson know, however, that the Jets would be trading for Rodgers.

The four-time MVP has already seen Wilson’s previous comments, but he couldn’t be bothered by it. In fact, it seems he likes it based on his recent Twitter activity. Rodgers liked a post from Barstool Sports that shared the quote from Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers is ready for hell … and Zach Wilson 😂 #Jets #JetsNation pic.twitter.com/gp7aNTxMiV — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) April 25, 2023

Aaron Rodgers has been in the league for so long that not even a threat from a young QB like Zach Wilson will faze him. To be honest, we’re not even sure if Wilson can bring him hell, or if it will be the other way around.

Regardless of whatever Wilson does, though, the Jets are poised to have Rodgers take over as their starting QB in 2023. The team gave up a plethora of draft picks to acquire him from the Green Bay Packers, and everyone knows the kind of impact Rodgers can make on any team.