The New York Jets are playing out a lost season (again). The team will miss the playoffs for the 15th straight year, the longest postseason drought in all of professional sports. Owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5. GM Joe Douglas was shown the door after last Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Despite boasting a talented roster, the Jets are just 3-8 as they enter their Week 12 bye and stories of the team’s incompetence and mismanagement dominate the back pages of New York’s papers.

Despite the eternally sad state of the Jets, veteran wideout Davante Adams doesn’t regret joining the franchise. While this is not necessarily a ringing endorsement for New York, it certainly puts Adams' time with the Las Vegas Raiders in perspective.

“When you look at the situation I was in in Vegas and you look at the situation I’m in here… The potential of this offense… I at least feel hopeful going into the next game that we’ll be able to have a good performance. Just based off of different variables in Vegas I started to not feel that way. Even about myself,” Adams said via the Up & Adams Show.

“At least [I’m] not feeling just helpless and hopeless, that at least makes me feel better knowing I came here and gave it a shot. I’m still working with somebody that I have a lot of confidence in and still can play ball at a high level. We’ve just gotta find a way to execute better and more consistently,” Adams added.

If the Jets' offense is inspiring optimism, the Raiders must have been a waking nightmare. Poor Davante Adams. Since leaving the Green Bay Packers, the All Pro wideout has become a connoisseur of dysfunction.

Davante Adams still prefers the Jets over the Raiders

In eight years with the Packers, Adams enjoyed an 84-44 record with six trips to the playoffs. Since leaving, he’s suffered through a 16-26 combined record with the Raiders and Jets and, of course, hasn’t sniffed the postseason.

Adams’ faith in Rodgers is admirable. But if the Jets' owner had his way, the four-time MVP wouldn't even be playing. Incredibly, after landing Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Packers last year and waiting an entire season for him to recover from an Achilles tear, Woody Johnson attempted to have the quarterback benched following the Jets' loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

This is after the organization spent months wooing Rodgers and negotiating with Green Bay. The Jets also gave up two second round picks for the passer. After all of that, Johnson wanted to give up after four weeks and hand the offense over to Tyrod Taylor.

Oh, and Johnson also forced Joe Douglas to fire his friend, rejected a trade proposal that would have landed the team WR Jerry Jeudy and killed the Jets’ plan to bring back homegrown pass rusher Bryce Huff.

Somehow this is a more stable working environment than Adams endured in his time in Las Vegas. That does not inspire much confidence in Raiders’ owner Mark Davis.