Aaron Rodgers is on board with mentoring Zach Wilson, his predecessor as quarterback of the New York Jets. And the future Hall of Famer said he believes Wilson will benefit greatly from their growing relationship.

“I think he'll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath, and that's going to set him up for a nice long career in the League,” Rodgers said Tuesday.

"I hope that this time for him is a deep inhale and exhale."@AaronRodgers12 shares what he's seen from @ZachWilson pic.twitter.com/KX64QMkP6J — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 1, 2023

Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He struggled mightily as the Jets starting quarterback the previous two seasons and was benched twice in 2022, setting the stage for New York to acquire Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

“I hope this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale, like he can take a breath and pause,” Rodgers explained. “Sit with the disappointment of last year and the frustration and channel it to a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him to learn from a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things.”

Hearing these words must soothe some of Wilson's pain about losing his starting job. That they're said by his boyhood idol, who clearly supports him and has his back, likely is reassuring, too.

“He has a chance to reset that whole thing and take back the narrative,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers gives Zach Wilson pointers between reps pic.twitter.com/Mp8izgTeoj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 31, 2023

Wilson also drew praise from coach Robert Saleh on Monday. He'll try to keep moving things forward Thursday when he celebrates his 24th birthday by starting for the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers is not playing in the preseason opener. But you can bet he'll be there encouraging and coaching up Wilson on the sidelines.