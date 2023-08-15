The next episode of Hard Knocks featuring the New York Jets presented by HBO will be released on Tuesday night. Jets fans will be excited for the promotion for the latest episode, as they will get to see Aaron Rodgers and his Jets teammates get absolutely bamboozled by a magic trick done by Oz Pearlman, via NFL Twitter.

The video speaks for itself, as Oz Pearlman ends the trick with a final reveal that sends Aaron Rodgers and his Jets teammates into a frenzy. Rodgers himself is speechless, as “Oz the Mentalist” looks on with pride.

These are the types of activities that bring a roster together during training camp, so it is cool that Hard Knocks is catching a glimpse of how Robert Saleh is boosting the team camaraderie. Of course, it comes as no surprise that Pearlman decided to use Rodgers as the subject of his magic trick given the notoriety that comes along with the polarizing quarterback.

Besides the upcoming Hard Knocks episode, the Jets continue to make waves around the NFL world with their recent move of signing free agent running back Dalvin Cook. Cook brings an electric pedigree to the Jets backfield, and a stacked offensive roster is now just getting better in New York.

Stay tuned into Jets training camp and Hard Knocks for more interesting content surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Jets preparation for a highly anticipated season in New York. There is no doubt that this magic trick done by “Oz the Mentalist” will make the rounds on social media.