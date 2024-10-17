The New York Jets raised some eyebrows on Wednesday when they listed Aaron Rodgers as a non-participant in practice on their initial injury report, even though the team hadn't actually held a session following their Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills. On October 8, the Jets dismissed coach Robert Saleh, and on Tuesday, they brought in Rodgers' longtime teammate Adams, acquiring the three-time All-Pro wide receiver from the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Thursday, Rodgers fully took part in the team's practice session.

Since the Jets only conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, their initial injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was simply an estimate of how much work players would have done in a full practice. However, it's still significant when the starting quarterback is marked as a non-participant.

The Monday night broadcast mentioned that Rodgers never tapes his ankles, a factor that contributed to the low-ankle sprain he picked up in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team noted he wouldn’t have practiced on Wednesday. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday but returned to full participation by Saturday. Despite the injury, Rodgers showed no signs of trouble during the Jets loss to the Bills.

The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers injury-laden season

Rodgers, approaching his 41st birthday in December, has been dealing with a knee issue, and last week, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich noted that his hamstring is also slightly strained.

With 11 regular-season games left, there’s growing concern that these lingering injuries might impact Rodgers’ mobility, increasing his chances of taking more hits, which could lead to further injuries and possibly missing game time.

Ulbrich also shared in his press conference that he anticipates wide receiver Davante Adams will be ready to play on Sunday. Adams, who missed his last two games with the Raiders due to a hamstring issue, was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, indicating the injury shouldn’t be a concern.

Receiver Mike Williams (personal), cornerback Michael Carter II (back), and cornerback D.J. Reed (groin) were absent from Thursday's Jets practice. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip), defensive lineman Will McDonald IV (shoulder), and tackle Morgan Moses (knee) were limited participants. Additionally, left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) were also limited in practice.

Rodgers must be happy having Adams on the field, especially finding the end zone. A handful of scoring plays could greatly enhance a team that features the league's second-ranked defense.