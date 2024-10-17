Davante Adams was granted his wish and traded to the New York Jets, one of the teams he was most interested in going to. For Adams, this isn't the first time that his wishes came true when it came to getting traded, and he talked about it on the Up & Adams Show.

“To pick the team twice that I wanted to get traded to… it's a rare thing. I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had and the teams that I've been on, but this is a new opportunity, and I'm definitely ready for this journey,” Adams said.

When Adams requested a trade from the Green Bay Packers, one of his top choices was the Raiders, as he wanted to play at home, while also teaming up with his former college teammate, Derek Carr. Adams was once again put in somewhat of a similar situation, as the Jets were one of his top choices, and he wanted to play with his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Now, the hope is that the duo of Rodgers and Adams can find the spark that they had on the Packers, as the Jets are trying to turn their season around.

Davante Adams set to make Jets' debut vs. Steelers

Davante Adams has missed the past three weeks with a hamstring injury, but it looks like the wide receiver will be ready to play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m feeling great man, feeling great,” Adams said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I was working with the staff over in Vegas the whole time, they got me right. So fortunately I'll be ready to roll. I’m sure there are a few new nuances but for the most part a lot of the same verbiage. Still the same O.G. right there, so we should be able to pick up right where we left off. So that’s the idea.”

It would be big for the Jets when Adams hits the field, as their offense has had a lot of shortcomings this season. In the past few weeks, the Jets have lost by one score, and they've had the ball last in some of those situations. The hope is that Adams can help turn things around, especially for a team that had big expectations coming into the season.

It'll be interesting to see how much Adams can make an impact, and it looks like it will start on Sunday Night Football.