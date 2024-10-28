The New York Jets are having a disappointing season, and it seems like they'll never be able to turn the corner. Even with the addition of Davante Adams and the debut of Hasson Reddick, the Jets still ended up taking a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8. One interesting thing about the game is that the Jets played close to a perfect game, and according to ESPN, this has happened to Aaron Rodgers before.

“In a virtual must-win situation, the Jets lost a game that seemed impossible to lose,” ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote. “They became the first team since 2012 to lose with zero giveaways and less than 250 yards allowed, according to ESPN Research. It happened to Rodgers in 2012, in the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the famous ‘Fail Mary Game.'”

Rodgers and the Jets are now staring at a 2-6 record and have lost their fifth straight game, and they're going to need to find answers quickly if they want to find themselves in the playoffs at the end of the year.

Jets lose fifth straight game

After the game, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich shared his thoughts and what the team was feeling as well.

“I'm pissed; they're pissed,” Ulbrich said about the players. “I'm hurt; they're hurt.

“We did not execute in critical moments. We say that's not who we are, but it's who we are until we demonstrate otherwise.”

The players also know that this is a low point in the season. Tyler Conklin, who had 54 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Patriots, said that it's been ‘dark.'

“I mean, five losses in a row is pretty d–n dark,” Conklin said. “S—, one or two losses in a row can get dark. This sucks.”

Coming into the season, there was a lot of hype surrounding the Jets, especially with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Through eight weeks, the offense has had a hard time materializing, and the defense has kept them in most games. That's when the Davante Adams trade comes in, as he was supposed to be the extra piece that the offense needed, but so far, he hasn't had that much of an impact.

The more the Jets lose as the season progresses, the dimmer their playoff chances look. In Week 9 they have a tough game against the Houston Texans, and in Week 10 they have a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.