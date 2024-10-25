After a prolonged contract holdout that stirred much speculation, New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick is set to return to the field. Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed that Reddick will play in Week 8 against the New England Patriots, pending his activation from the exempt list.

“Haason Reddick will, in fact, play on Sunday, per Jeff Ulbrich. They just have to activate him from the exempt list,” reported Rich Cimini on X, formerly Twitter.

The standoff between Reddick and the Jets was centered around contract disputes following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. Initially refusing to report to team facilities without a new contract, Reddick even requested a trade away from New York. However, the tides turned as both parties reached a compromise, not in the form of an extension, but a revision that mollified Reddick enough to resume his professional responsibilities with the team.

Coach Ulbrich expressed optimism about Reddick’s swift return to game-readiness, given his familiarity with defensive schemes similar to those employed by the Jets. “He's an experienced player. He's played in a similar defense to ours. As far as the schematic stuff he's got to get caught up on, I don't think it's going to be a huge struggle for him. Now, it's just seeing where he's at physically,” Ulbrich stated.

Haason Reddick to make his Jets debut Sunday

Reddick's integration back into the team will commence with a walkthrough on Wednesday followed by a full practice on Thursday. This schedule is set to ensure that he is physically and mentally prepared to contribute on game day.

The linebacker’s track record speaks volumes about his capabilities on the field. With a history of achieving double-digit sack seasons since 2020, Reddick has been a formidable force in the NFL. Over his seven-year career, he has accumulated 410 tackles, 99 quarterback hits, 58 sacks, and 16 forced fumbles. His prowess earned him Pro Bowl selections in 2022 and 2023.

While Reddick’s delayed season start might challenge his ability to meet his usual sack numbers, his presence is expected to significantly bolster the Jets' defensive line. New York, currently sitting at a 2-5 record, anticipates a positive shift in momentum with key players like Reddick and newly arrived wide receiver Davante Adams making their marks.

The resolution of Reddick’s contract saga and his imminent return to action underscore a potentially revitalized season for the Jets as they aim to climb up from the lower echelons of the league standings.