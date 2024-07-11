When a star athlete speaks, fans listen. But an Aaron Rodgers soundbite is bound to feed the news cycle for the next several days, especially now that he is the quarterback of the New York Jets. His words, regardless of intent, reverberate throughout the NFL world and sometimes into other spheres of society.

Even on the golf course, the future Hall of Famer is managing to raise eyebrows and make Jets fans salivate. Rodgers is fueling speculation about an ongoing narrative– reuniting with his longtime star wide receiver.

“I love Davante Adams,” he said at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort ahead of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament, per The 33rd team's Ari Meirov. “I can’t wait to play with him … again.”

For context, Rodgers and the Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro are both competing on the greens this week against a plethora of prominent figures. However, this response came directly after the Super Bowl 45 MVP was asked if he thinks his former QB coach and new Raiders offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, will effectively utilize Adams in his offense. The conversation was focused on football, not golf.

But that does not necessarily mean that Rodgers was staying on topic. It is perfectly plausible he shifted his attention towards this celebrity battle, which, after all, is the main reason he was probably being interviewed in the first place. Simple explanations do not typically apply to this enigma, however, particularly given what people already know about his stance on this topic.

Davante Adams recently revealed that Aaron Rodgers has been “in his ear.” Add that admission to Thursday's comments, which were at the very least intriguing, and one cannot be blamed for drawing wild conclusions. If they even are that wild, that is.

Will Jets pursue Davante Adams?

It is possible that Rodgers was having some fun and deliberately stoking the flames, but he should think twice if that is indeed his motive. The Jets desperately need the focus to be on their current football product. Feeding into the fandom's fantasies and giving the media more content to zero in on is not ideal for a franchise that has been perceived as a circus for the last decade-plus.

Rodgers is here to take down the tents and send the clown cars home, not serve as the Jets' ringmaster. The front office is surely considering potential trade scenarios for the two-time receiving touchdowns leader, though, right? Knowing that Las Vegas might be entering a transition period that could descend into a rebuild, New York general manager Joe Douglas is likely waiting for an opportunity to pounce.

That is probably not going to happen before the 2024-25 regular season starts, though, unless Adams himself forces his way out of Sin City. Therefore, such suggestions, even if they were unintentional, should be carefully contemplated before being uttered. Furthermore, the Jets' offensive unit that is already in place should give people plenty to be excited about.

Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, running back Breece Hall and underrated tight end Tyler Conklin are all worthy weapons for Aaron Rodgers to wield, with Wilson and Hall being big difference-makers. The main concern for this team is protection, but following some key moves in the offseason, this offense should be the Jets' best in a long, long time.

Although acquiring Davante Adams would raise New York's ceiling to towering heights, the squad should have the necessary personnel to compete for a divisional crown and potentially more next season. There is no point in dedicating energy into “what ifs.”