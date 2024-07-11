The New York Jets will be looking to bounce back in the 2024 season and reach their Super Bowl aspirations with Aaron Rodgers finally healthy. The quarterback suffered a torn Achilles on the opening series of the 2023 campaign, ultimately putting an end to their playoff hopes rather early.

Of course, it's been a long time since Gang Green has won it all. We're talking 55 years. And it's well known that New York has one of the best fanbases in the entire NFL, but their passion sometimes turns into criticism…or tears.

That was the case this week as a weeping Jets fan begged Rodgers to bring the organization a Super Bowl while the signal-caller was playing golf at the American Century Championship.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

Oh my. Those are some real tears and Rodgers essentially just laughed it off. It's honestly wild how into a team some of these fans can get. I mean, Rodgers wasn't even on the football field either. He was just trying to enjoy some golf and this die-hard supporter was all up in his space.

Can Aaron Rodgers lead Jets to Super Bowl?

The Jets made some serious noise last offseason when they traded for Rodgers. New York also added some integral pieces around him from his Green Bay Packers days in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While Cobb is now gone, Lazard is still around and Rodgers has several other weapons at his disposal.

Garrett Wilson is coming off a fantastic rookie year while they also added Mike Williams. Breece Hall has proven he can be a star at running back for Gang Green, too. For the Jets, it does come down to health. The front office did a nice job of strengthening the offensive line to give Aaron Rodgers more protection. Defensively, NY is already a strong unit.

Winning a title may seem like a bit of a longshot considering the Jets didn't even make the playoffs a year ago. But, they have the talent on both sides of the ball to do so. Before the Achilles injury, Rodgers played at least 16 games in five straight seasons with the Packers. A full-strength Rodgers is good news for the Jets and will give them the best chance at going all the way.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who will be waiting in the wings if Rodgers does miss any time, has been impressed with how well-rounded the roster has looked so far this summer:

“A ton of talent at every position,” Taylor said via the team's official website. “Obviously, I've had a chance to go against this group of guys last year and even practice against them two years ago in training camp. A very talented roster and just being around the guys is fun. Great locker room to be around, great coaching staff as well. We have big expectations, but it's really about putting in the work day in and day out, not looking too far ahead, enjoying the process, staying true to the process and striving to be better every day.”

The Jets face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.