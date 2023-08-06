The Jets' Aaron Rodgers has been busy this offseason making the rounds in New York City and New Jersey, the latter place in which he just purchased a stunning new $9.5 million mansion.

Rodgers and the Jets have their work cut out for them this offseason in molding their roster into a playoff-worthy team. Head Coach Robert Saleh typically works on the defense, as his roots are as a defensive coordinator. Lately, the former 49ers coaching star has been busy dropping key updates on the Jets' offense.

With Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Zach Wilson and other talented players on that side of the ball, the Jets have a known strength heading into the 2023 season — if they can properly harness it.

Lately, the injury and health status of Rodgers has been called into question after a toe injury sustained when it was stepped on in practice. According to the Jets' boss Saleh, Rodgers' toe is in good condition as the team counts down the days to the regular season following their 21-16 Hall-of-Fame Game preseason loss to the Browns.

Injury updates from #Jets camp, per Saleh’s session with reporters: Aaron Rodgers (small toe) was stepped on, but he’s fine. Garrett Wilson (ankle) expected to return Tuesday in joint practices in Carolina. Duane Brown (PUP/shoulder) still 2 weeks away from practicing. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 5, 2023

The Jets got pedestrian play from the quarterback position during the game, with Zach Wilson and former Detroit Lion Tim Boyle splitting time at the quarterback position. Wilson completed three-of-five passes for 65 yards while Boyle went 6-for-11 with 61 yards.

With Rodgers giving Wilson pointers during practice, it appears as if the Jets' former first round pick is taking things slowly and attempting to harness his top-flight playmaking ability in hopes of controlling it better during the regular season. Wilson completed a 57-yard bomb down the sideline to Malik Taylor during the game but was quiet otherwise.

Meanwhile, Rodgers and Wilson are chomping at the bit in hopes of showing the NFL that they're one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL this season for Saleh's team. Getting healthy is the first step, and both guys are well on their way as the season draws near.