New York Jets star WR Garrett Wilson is dealing with an ankle injury. Wilson, who's fresh off a strong rookie season, received a major update from head coach Robert Saleh, via Andy Vasquez.

“Saleh expects WR Garrett Wilson (ankle) to make a limited return to practice on Tuesday and fully participate in joint practices against the Panthers on Wednesday and Thursday,” Vasquez shared on Twitter.

The Jets have high expectations for the 2023 season. Fans are excited to see how Wilson fares with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football. Rodgers and Wilson feature the potential to become a dynamic duo in New York. It is already impressive just how well Wilson fared in 2023 despite the Jets' QB uncertainty.

Jets: Garrett Wilson heading into 2023

Wilson recorded 83 receptions for 1,103 yards during the 2022 season. He added four touchdown receptions as well, earning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Again, that production came during a campaign where the Jets didn't have a set quarterback.

In 2023, Wilson has a chance to take the next step. If he is able to stay healthy it wouldn't be surprising to see Wilson emerge as one of the best receivers in the NFL.

It should be noted that Aaron Rodgers dealt with his share of ups and downs last year. That said, Rodgers will likely benefit from a fresh start. New York already has a steady defense, so their Rodgers and Wilson-led offense will be the key to finding success.

For now, Wilson will focus on returning to full health as NFL training camp continues on.