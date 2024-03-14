The New York Jets 2023 campaign went off the rails when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on just the fourth offensive snap of the season. After another lost season, the Jets are attempting to rebuild their roster with the assumption that Rodgers will be able to play all 17 games, and while they haven't made many moves yet, that could change in the near future.
Rodgers tenure with the Jets has been mired in controversy, and that proved true again when the star quarterback recently offered some very controversial comments on the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, saying that the incident was a “government inside job.” Unsurprisingly, Rodgers has faced quite a bit of backlash for these comments, and he issued a statement on Thursday in which he apologized for what he said.
Via Aaron Rodgers:
“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”
Aaron Rodgers walks back his controversial comments
Ever since the tragic Sandy Hook shooting, which took place back in 2012, there have been several conspiracy theories that have emerged regarding the incident. Rodgers' comments seemed to indicate that he believes some of those heinous conspiracy theories, but he quickly backed down from what he said, and offered his apologies for his comments.
Rodgers is no stranger to controversy, and this is the latest incident that doesn't exactly paint him in a great light for fans. The Jets and Rodgers will be hoping to put their focus back on football moving forward, but it will be awhile before fans forget his painful stance on one of the most gut-wrenching tragedies that has taken place in America over the past 15 years.