New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly shared conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre being a “government inside job.”
Rodgers, who's being mulled as a potential running mate for independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., allegedly made the comments at the 2013 Kentucky Derby, according to CNN. After meeting CNN reporter Pamela Brown at the race, Rodgers reportedly began “enthusiastically” promoting conspiracy theories about Sandy Hook shooting, which left 20 children aged six-to-seven years old and six adults dead.
“Hearing that she was a journalist with CNN, Rodgers immediately began attacking the news media for covering up important stories. Rodgers brought up the tragic killing of 20 children and 6 adults by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School, claiming it was actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it,” according to CNN's Brown and Jake Tapper.
“When Brown questioned him on the evidence to show this very real shooting was staged, Rodgers began sharing various theories that have been disproven numerous times. Such conspiracy theories were also later at the center of lawsuits brought by victims’ families when they sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the matter.”
CNN also spoke to another person with whom Rodgers shared debunked conspiracies on Sandy Hook.
“Sandy Hook never happened…All those children never existed. They were all actors,” Rodgers allegedly said several years ago to the anonymous source.
Asked in response about the grieving parents and families of those killed, Rodgers allegedly said, “They're all making it up. They're all actors.”
Rodgers declined comment to CNN through one of his agents.
Right-wing media personality Alex Jones was ordered last year to pay Sandy Hook families $1.5 billion in legal judgments for repeatedly calling the shooting a “hoax.” Rodgers praised Jones in February during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.
The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, 40, missed all of last season after tearing his Achilles in his Jets debut. He's expected to make a full recovery for kickoff of the 2024 season.
Kennedy, meanwhile, isn't naming running mate for the November election until March 26th. Rodgers reportedly “welcomed his overtures” to serving on the ticket.