The New York Jets are entering one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Hype around the Jets hit a fever pitch last year around this time when they were featured on Hard Knocks. Fans were excited for Aaron Rodgers to lead the team on a deep playoff run, which sadly never came to pass. Thankfully, it sounds like Rodgers will be ready to lead the Jets once more in 2024.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that QB Aaron Rodgers “is absolutely ready to go” for the team's regular season debut, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. The Jets will take on the 49ers in the season's first Monday Night Football game of the year.

The NFL has picked a great game to kick off the Monday Night Football lineup. This is of course a repeat of last season's Monday Night Football game where Rodgers made his brief debut with the Jets. He will have a chance to give fans the game they hoped for last year in Week 1.

Rodgers will also be going against a familiar face. The 49ers signed pass rusher Leonard Floyd this offseason, the same player who laid the hit on Rodgers that led to his season-ending injury in 2023.

History aside, the matchup is juicy because it pits one of the NFC's best teams against the Jets. Nobody knows how the Jets offense will function under Rodgers, and they will get tested early by a ferocious 49ers defense.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers shares honest opinion about playing in the team's preseason finale

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers shared his honest opinion about playing in the team's preseason finale earlier this week.

Rodgers reportedly has no preference when it comes to playing in the team's final preseason game, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. He stated that whatever head coach Robert Saleh decides will be fine with him.

Saleh has not allowed Rodgers to take the field in the team's two previous preseason games against the Commanders and Panthers. Considering Rodgers' advanced age, it would stand to reason that Saleh won't play him in the final preseason game either.

Rodgers has had two full offseasons to get familiar with the team's scheme and build a rapport with his teammates. Saleh would also probably like to avoid a situation where Rodgers suffers an injury before the regular season.

Jets fans will not have to wait long to see Rodgers in action. New York's regular season opener is just a few weeks away.