The New York Jets have some extra incentive when they travel to Denver to play the Broncos this weekend. Not only are they looking to end a three-game losing streak, but the Jets are looking for “payback” after Broncos coach Sean Payton trashed Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett this summer.

Payton said Hackett delivered “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” last season when the Broncos were 4-11 and Hackett was fired 15 games into his first season as head coach.

“He's a phenomenal coach, crazy smart, and he makes meetings really fun and easy to learn,” Jets center Connor McGovern told ESPN. “So, he's definitely a guy that you want to play hard for.

“Then to go to a place that was dogging a guy that's so nice and so good at his job, and for him to get thrown under the bus and dragged through the mud, you definitely want to play that much harder.”

Nathaniel Hackett not being drawn into war of words with Sean Payton

Nathaniel Hackett on returning to Denver: "Gotta go win a football game"

For his part, Hackett didn’t engage with reporters Thursday about his return to Denver nor Payton’s comments. He did confirm, though, that Payton never followed through on a promised apology for his harsh comments in July.

“This game is about those guys on the field. It’s not about me,” Hackett said.

But those guys, especially on the offensive side of the ball, are extra hyped to get a win for Hackett.

“That organization did him dirty, and we definitely want to allow him to get some payback,” McGovern said.

Robert Saleh on Sean Payton's comments from this summer: "It's long gone. We're a different football team than we were in training camp, so are they."

Payton is not off to a great start in Denver. The Broncos (1-3) lost their first three games, including 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. They did win their first game last week, 31-28 against the Chicago Bears.

The Jets (1-3) are coming off a controversial 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. They are hoping their improving offense can feast off the NFL’s worst defense, and provide some redemption for their embattled OC in the process.