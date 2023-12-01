Outspoken ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith isn't holding back in his thoughts regarding Aaron Rodgers' comeback bid

With New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the cusp of what could be a miraculous return from injury, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't pulling any punches regarding his thoughts about the veteran's potential return. While Jets fans might be eager to see what their veteran QB has to offer this season, the flame-throwing commentator certainly isn't. Smith's appearance on Friday was chock-full of criticism of the former MVP. Check out the video here:

Stephen A. Smith on Aaron Rodgers still trying to play this season: "Sit your ass home." pic.twitter.com/CMvZDlH980 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2023

“You're playing for nothing. Stay your **s home,” said Smith, “You can't play. You're gonna come back for what? You're gonna come back for what? [sic] You make one wrong move — it's your Achilles, and something else could happen. What purpose does it serve? This is stupid.”

The 4-7 Jets are currently ranked 15th in the AFC, well out of the NFL playoff picture. Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the NFL season, just four plays into his Jets career after arriving in New York via a highly publicized offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers has been adamant since the injury that we would return to play this season, although many, like Smith, have wondered whether the risk of reinjury is worth competing in a lost season.

The New York Jets' 12-year playoff drought is the longest in the NFL. They've had just one winning season since 2010, a 10-6 campaign where journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's 31 touchdown passes set the team's all-time regular season record. They appeared in the AFC Championship game that season, only to fall 24-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets haven't won a title since they won Super Bowl III in 1968, a famous 16-7 win over the Colts led by Joe Namath.