New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and he took some time to explain how impressed he was with Joe Burrow battling a calf injury and getting a win for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I give Joe a lot of credit, because he's dealing with a calf injury and him and I had a conversation this week,” Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Just for him to tough it out. I don't know that people realize how much pain and limited mobility he was in, but for him to gut it out last night and to make enough plays to win, like I texted him, ‘That's what great competitors do is they show up and play through the pain and don't make it a big deal.' But only him and a few people in his inner circle probably know how much he was hobbled and hurting. And I gave him a lot of credit for going out there. And they were 0-2, it was an important game for them to win.”

Rodgers is obviously missing this season for the Jets with a torn Achilles. Given that he is speaking so highly of Joe Burrow's heart in the win for the Bengals, it would not be a stretch to assume that Rodgers would play through ailments with the Jets if he was able to do so. It is just that a torn Achilles makes that impossible.