The New York Jets were linked to a number of different quarterbacks after Aaron Rodgers suffered a potential season-ending injury in Week 1. The Jets wanted to trust Zach Wilson, but his inconsistency has forced them into a difficult position. As a result, the Jets have added quarterback insurance, reportedly agreeing to a contract with Trevor Siemian, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The deal is pending physical. If there are no issues, then Siemian will be added to New York's practice squad. However, given the Jets' current questions at QB, he will be a player to keep tabs on.

Jets agree to contract with Trevor Siemian

Siemian, 31, has previously played for the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and even spent one season with the Jets.

He began his career in 2015 with Denver. Siemian appeared in only one game that season, but started 14 contests during the 2016 campaign. He flashed signs of potential, throwing for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Siemian was limited to just 10 games played in 2017 though. The Broncos decided to move on after the '17 campaign, and Siemian wouldn't play in the NFL again until 2019 when the Jets initially signed him. However, he appeared in only one game with New York.

Siemian didn't receive any chances to play in NFL action during 2020, but appeared in six games during the 2021 season with New Orleans. Last year, he provided depth for the Bears and saw two games of action.

It's unclear if Siemian will even get to play for the Jets. If he impresses with the practice squad and Wilson continues to labor, then Siemian could factor into New York's future plans.