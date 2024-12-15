The New York Jets beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-25 on Sunday. It is just New York's fourth win of the season, one full of firings and brutal losses. This was a one-possession game the Jets won, their first in eight opportunities, and Aaron Rodgers was grateful. The quarterback told reporters that wins are special despite the lost season.

“It’s too little, too late. But it’s still special … they’re (wins) always special,” Rodgers said, per Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Rodgers threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns in this game and did not turn the ball over. Even after a poor drive by the defense allowed a game-tying field goal, the Hall-of-Famer did not blink. He hit Davante Adams for a 41-yard completion to get to the one. Breece Hall punched it in, but this game was about Adams.

The second half of Rodgers' spectacular run in Green Bay heavily featured Davante Adams. The two joined forces with the Jets this season and it finally paid off on Sunday. Adams had nine catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns, both season-highs for the receiver.

Rodgers told reporters that this win was too little, too late. The Jets are eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th straight season. Could this performance mean big things for next year?

Should the Jets be looking forward to next season after this win?

Much of the conversation around Aaron Rodgers in recent weeks is whether or not he will retire. The 41-year-old has looked slow, been beaten up, and is marred in the worst win-loss record of his career. While much of it can be blamed on him, there are many issues with the organization. With a new regime coming in this summer, could the Jets keep their quarterback?

It would cost the Jets a lot of money on their salary cap to dump Aaron Rodgers. They would lose $14 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026 if they cut him. As his relationship with Adams returns, the Jets may want to consider keeping the veteran. It would help the coach focus on other areas of the team and free up money for the general manager.

The Jets must make their hires without Rodgers' input if this is their plan. The public's consensus is that Rodgers got Robert Saleh fired, despite his denial, and got Nathaniel Hackett hired last season. There is no way to prove that but if it is true, it must stop for this hiring cycle.