In a week fueled by the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh, Stephen A. Smith spoke on ESPN's First Take about how he believes Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a role in Saleh being fired.

“None of us are fools here,” Smith said. “The reality is you're Aaron Rodgers. Yeah, you didn't go into the office and say I want him fired, you didn't go into the office and say I want him out. That may be true. That may be true but don't act like you're completely oblivious to what was going on, what the tenor of the situation was like.”

Although Rodgers claimed it was false that he got Saleh fired, Smith isn't buying it. Even with rumors of Jets owner Woody Johnson putting the final stamp on Saleh's exit, there's not a definite answer. A 2-3 start isn't great but they were still second in the NFC East with a possibility to be first after Week 6. Rodgers hasn't performed great but he's done enough to keep them afloat.

A three-interception game against the Minnesota Vikings left a sour taste in the mouths of the Jets faithful. On the flip side, Saleh's defense has been consistent ever since he landed in East Rutherford. Fans, and even media members alike were convinced New York could appear in the Super Bowl. However, it's looking more bleak thanks to the firing.

Is Stephen A. Smith right about Aaron Rodgers being the one to blame for the Jets firing Robert Saleh?

It's hard to say specifically if Rodgers got Saleh fired. The public knows about Rodgers's problems with previous head coaches. He won a Super Bowl with now-Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy before being fired in 2018. Then, they brought in Matt LaFleur. Although Rodgers played well under him and had two MVP seasons, he still wanted out. Fast forward to the Jets and now Saleh is out.

“Somehow, some way, when y'all got on the phone with one another, y'all were talking about the chocolate chip cookies and the milk that you were drinking, and eating, and chewing on and stuff like that,” Smith said. “And you talking about each other's family and it was really, oh I'm just concerned how are you feeling. Just stop that nonsense. It's amazing how it's so difficult for folks to just simply tell the truth.”

It's uncertain as of now if Rodgers had an immediate impact on the firing. History suggests that it might be the case but until further evidence comes out, it's all hearsay.