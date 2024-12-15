Though there were no playoff implications for Sunday afternoon's matchup between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars, it didn't mean that there wasn't plenty to play for, specifically for Jets wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams, who was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders back in October, hasn't had the sort of impact on winning that Jets fans hoped he would've, but once reunited with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, it was as if the 31-year-old wideout hadn't lost a step.

Going into Sunday's game, Adams had hauled in 40 receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with New York, but the six-time Pro Bowler was poised to have his biggest game of the season against a Jags defense that came into the weekend as the 31st-ranked passing defense in the league.

However, the story here isn't that Adams had his best game of the season on Sunday afternoon. It was that the future Hall of Famer reached a milestone that only 11 other players in NFL history have… 100 receiving touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

With that score, Davante Adams became the 12th player in NFL history with at least 100 career touchdown receptions, joining an illustrious group that includes the following players: Jerry Rice (197), Randy Moss (156), Terrell Owens (153), Cris Carter (130), Marvin Harrison (128), Larry Fitzgerald (121), Antonio Gates (116), Tony Gonzalez (111), Mike Evans (101), Tim Brown (100), and Steve Largent (100).

Adams would bring his touchdown tally up to 101 just one quarter later on a 71-yard score that gave the Jets a 25-22 lead with only a few minutes remaining in the game. However, the Mac Jones-led Jaguars marched down the field and kicked a game-tying field goal with under two minutes remaining. But as he had done 33 times in his NFL career already, Aaron Rodgers put together a game-winning drive, capped by a Breece Hall touchdown run with just over a minute to go.

Adams finished the game with 9 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the 32-25 win. Meanwhile, Rodgers is inching closer to joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in the 500 passing touchdown club. The polarizing QB is now only two touchdowns away from reaching this remarkable milestone.