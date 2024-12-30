The New York Jets may be facing a quarterback conundrum (per the Star-Ledger's Andy Vasquex) heading into Week 18 after a humiliating 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Aaron Rodgers, the future Hall-of-Famer brought in to elevate the franchise, endured one of the worst performances of his storied career before being benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers completed just 12 of 18 passes for 112 yards, threw two interceptions, and was sacked four times, including a devastating safety late in the second quarter. Down 33-0 by the third quarter, Rodgers’ struggles—combined with porous offensive line play—forced defensive coordinator and acting coach Jeff Ulbrich to pull him from the game.

“We replaced Aaron in part because of the protection issues,” Ulbrich said postgame, declining to directly assess Rodgers’ performance. Despite the benching, Ulbrich stated that the plan remains to start Rodgers in Week 18.

The Jets, now 4-12, have endured a disastrous season despite entering 2024 with high expectations following the rehabilitation of Rodgers. Armed with a strong supporting cast that includes wide receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, and addition Davante Adams (Rodgers' favorite target), the team was expected to contend in the highly competitive AFC. Instead, the offense has faltered, plagued by poor line play, turnovers, and an inability to produce in critical moments.

Tyrod Taylor entered in the fourth quarter and provided a brief spark, scoring two late touchdowns in garbage time. While Taylor’s performance was a small silver lining, it did little to change the perception of a season gone awry for the Jets.

With one game left in the season, questions loom large about whether starting Rodgers in a meaningless Week 18 game is worth the risk. While Ulbrich and the coaching staff appear committed to giving him the nod, Rodgers’ body language during the Bills game raised eyebrows. After Rodgers' second interception and a subsequent unnecessary roughness penalty, he appeared visibly frustrated, prompting speculation about his long-term future with the team.

The Jets face a critical offseason regardless of what happens in Week 18. Major decisions await regarding personnel, coaching, and their quarterback situation. Rodgers, despite his pedigree, hasn’t delivered the results New York hoped for, and his desire to return for another season may depend on the team’s ability to address its glaring weaknesses.

For now, fans will be watching closely to see if Rodgers can bounce back in the season finale or if his tumultuous first year with the Jets will end on the bench. Either way, Sunday’s loss to Buffalo serves as a sobering reminder of just how far the Jets have to go.