The New York Jets’ frustrating 2024 season took another unusual turn during Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Down 12-0 in the second quarter and facing a daunting 3rd-and-19, quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception to Bills cornerback Christian Benford. As Benford returned the pick, Rodgers, in an uncharacteristic moment, delivered a hit that earned him an unnecessary roughness penalty—prompting laughter from both the veteran quarterback and the officiating crew.

It’s not every day you see a quarterback flagged for a late hit, but Rodgers found himself in that rare scenario. After the whistle, Rodgers approached the referee, and both were seen chuckling about the unusual call. The moment offered a brief bit of levity in an otherwise grim game for the Jets, who trail by double digits at the time of this article's writing.

Despite the irony, the penalty surely added to the mounting frustration for Rodgers and the Jets, a team that entered the season with playoff aspirations but has faltered at nearly every turn. Despite boasting a roster that includes dynamic playmakers like running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, as well as the high-profile acquisition of Rodgers’ longtime favorite target, Davante Adams, the Jets have failed to meet expectations.

Sunday’s interception marked Rodgers’ 8th of the season, a surprising total for a quarterback known for his precision and ability to avoid turnovers. On the play in question, Rodgers appeared to force the ball into coverage, leading to an easy takeaway for Benford. The unnecessary roughness penalty that followed added insult to injury and highlighted the frustration Rodgers has shown at various points throughout the season.

Aaron Rodgers’ ability to find humor in the moment was a rare positive in what has been a challenging season. His leadership and composure have been a stabilizing force for the Jets, even as the losses have piled up.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Jets are – at best – playing for pride and the chance to build momentum heading into the offseason (a.k.a landing a better draft pick). While Rodgers and the team have underwhelmed this year, the hope is that another year—and a full offseason to address weaknesses—could lead to a turnaround in 2024.

For now, Jets fans can only hope that moments like Sunday’s unusual penalty will be overshadowed by more meaningful success in the seasons to come.