Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was completely on board with Tom Brady's notion that the league has gotten soft in recent years.

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady recently questioned the physicality of the league compared to when he played. Brady's comments caught the eye of many around the NFL, including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Brady claimed that the league's rule changes and overall culture has changed, leading to a different product on the field. Rodgers sees exactly what Brady is seeing as the Jets quarterback doubled down on the former Patriots star's sentiment, via The Pat McAfee Show, h/t Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.

“If I'm looking at this from a real big picture, there's a softening of society that has definitely caused things like this, Rodgers said. “Hockey doesn't have an enforcer position anymore. Why? Because we need the fighting out of hockey. It's too violent.”

“I think people wanna see football be a collision sport. Not to where guys are getting mangled on the field but they enjoy the big hits. There's certain players who you just knew were big hitters and pushed the line of what's a cheap shot and what's a legal hit.”

Rodgers reiterates Brady

The NFL has undoubtedly changed since Tom Brady first joined the league in 2000. There has been more emphasis on roughing the passer and pass interference. The ‘hip drop' tackle now appears to be on the NFL's radar. Because of all these changes, defenses across the league have had to change how they play.

In turn, Aaron Rodgers believes it has created a watered down product. He doesn't want to see anyone get their head taken off, but the Jets quarterback believes the NFL has lost its physicality. Coming this far already, it would be surprising to see the league change back their policy after so many rule changes. While Brady might be retired, Rodgers will have to deal with those rule changes and the overall state of the league if/when he makes his return from injury.