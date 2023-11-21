New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday he plans to return to practice on his birthday, December 2.

They say life begins at 40 . New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to make his transition into his fourth decade a memorable one.

Aaron Rodgers dropped a bombshell during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee” show on Tuesday. He said he plans to return to Jets practice on December 2.

Are we sure we don't wanna run that video of you on the treadmill @AaronRodgers12 😂😂#PMSLive https://t.co/l9rSdWUtFE pic.twitter.com/bFbipF4nUq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2023

“That's a Saturday. It's also my birthday. I'm not exactly sure where he got that date from. I have said I'd love to be trending towards practicing by my birthday,” Aaron Rodgers said.

“You know, I like to keep in touch with the guys and let them know what my progress is. I just sent a couple of the boys a video of me on the treadmill. They're interested in my rehab and where I'm at,” Rodgers added.

Pat McAfee asked his production crew if they could run that video. However, Aaron Rodgers told them he would have to send them the video before they show it on air.

With that, Pat McAfee whipped out his phone and watched Aaron Rodgers do his thing on the treadmill. “It is bananas what you're doing right now,” McAfee told Rodgers.

Soon-to-be 40-year–old Aaron Rodgers is defying the odds. Although he's circled his birthday as his return date for Jets practice, playing a regular-season game might be a different story.

Several NFL experts doubt Rodgers will receive medical clearance anytime soon. After all, it's been barely three months since he tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. That kind of injury typically takes six to 12 months to heal.

It's not a question of “if” Aaron Rodgers will take the field again. It's a question of “when.” When he does, will he follow in the footsteps of Brett Favre, Warren Moon, and Vinny Testaverde? We're talking about the best 40-year-old signal callers in league history.