Aaron Rodgers is back, taking part in team drills with the New York Jets at OTAs after a brief injury scare. And the veteran quarterback is wowing teammates and coaches alike, according to Robert Saleh.

The Jets coach confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers is fine after he strained a calf muscle stretching prior to a workout earlier in OTAs. Rodgers returned to 7-on-7 drills Friday after skipping them as a precaution earlier in the week.

The 39-year-old is not taking part in 11-on-11 drills, however. Saleh said he doesn’t want linemen around Rodgers’ legs.

Aaron Rodgers produced a viral moment with an impressive pass that was posted on social media by the Jets on Monday. Saleh called it “a dirty throw.”

them: how many times have you watched this @AaronRodgers12 throw? us: yes. pic.twitter.com/C0yZsDgMMK — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There’s been some ‘Wow’ moments and I’m sure there’s going to be a heckuva’ lot more,” Saleh said.

Saleh raved about Rodgers’ conditioning and joked that, like veteran tackle Duane Brown, the quarterback has “old man strength.”

“He’s got tremendous strength,” Saleh explained. “He’s still very youthful. I know his age is just a number for him. He’s got tremendous zip on the ball, a lot of accuracy. So, he’s special.”

Aaron Rodgers was actively coaching up quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends and running backs last week during team drills. He’s taken a hands-on approach with the Jets offense, especially since he has such a solid history with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He also was riding the stationary bike on the side of the field and tossing 50-yard lasers to members of the Jets staff when held out of team drills.

Zach Wilson filled in with the No. 1 offense during Rodgers’ brief absence last week. Saleh said earlier in OTAs that Wilson will benefit by learning from Rodgers this season.