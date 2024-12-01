In a game that at one point looked winnable for the New York Jets, they let it slip away, handing a victory to the Seattle Seahawks. While the team's playoff hopes were bleak heading into their Week 12 bye, the Jets were hopeful to return to the field with a win. However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled with the ‘inconsistent' wind in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, per SNYtv's Connor Hughes on X.

“Aaron Rodgers said wind was blowing ‘inconsistent' on his missed throw to Garrett Wilson,” Hughes wrote. “Adds he still has to hit it. Would have put #Jets up 28-7. Pick-six on next play. #NYJ went on to lose, 26-21.”

The play Rodgers mentioned was a pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who might've had five to seven yards of separation from anybody as Rodgers' pass sailed him.

Expand Tweet

Wilson is one of the league's best young separators, so to see him this wide-open isn't too shocking. What is shocking, however, is Rodgers completely missing the throw.

Then, on the next play, Rodgers threw a pick-six to Leonard Williams, a play that completely shifted the momentum of this game. Had Rodgers' pass found the wide-open Wilson, the Jets likely would've won their first game since Week 9 against the Houston Texans.

New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers continue struggling in 2024

Once the 2023 season was flushed down the drain for the Jets and Rodgers after his Achilles tear in Week 1, many thought his return in 2024 would be far better than what's been shown.

Through 11 starts this year, Rodgers has completed 63.4% of his passes (241/380) for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. While it might not seem like a disappointing year for Rodgers, the 20-year veteran has 11 seasons with seven or fewer interceptions— not including his first three seasons in the league. So, seven interceptions through 11 games is a noticeable downgrade from expectations.

Now, at 40 years old, it's not the biggest surprise to see Rodgers' production declining. But after winning back-to-back MVPs just a few seasons ago, the rapid dropoff is coming as a surprise.

And given his 18 seasons in Green Bay, WI, it's surprising to see Rodgers affected so much by ‘inconsistent' weather.