Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York jets has had just about everything. The Jets are currently hanging onto a 21-16 lead in the third quarter, but it could likely be much bigger.

The Seahawks have made error after error on special teams in this one. They fumbled three kickoffs, losing two of them and setting the Jets up with great field position. They also had an extra point blocked and allowed a kickoff return touchdown in one of the worst performances you'll ever see in that department.

However, the Seahawks made one huge play that has kept them in this game. With the Jets going in to score, defensive tackle Leonard Williams tipped an Aaron Rodgers pass up in the air, picked it off and ran it all the way back to the house.

Williams' long return set a little bit of NFL history for a defensive lineman, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“Leonard Williams's Pick-6 was the longest in NFL history by a defensive lineman,” Cimini posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The previous high was 91 yards by Grant Wistrom of the Rams on Oct. 17, 1999 at Atlanta.”

This story will be updated.