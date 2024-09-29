Aaron Rodgers is finally back healthy and playing good football for the New York Jets. The man who replaced Rodgers in 2023 after his torn Achilles, Zach Wilson, found a new home in Denver with the Broncos this offseason and is in his first season backing up Bo Nix.

With the Broncos and the Jets set to play in Week 4, the two quarterbacks got a chance to meet up pregame and share a moment together. It appears that Rodgers and Wilson were happy to reunite.

Wilson's time with the Jets was tumultuous and rocky at best, leading to the two sides going their separate ways. Despite the poor results with Wilson at the helm, there are still some Jets fans who support their old quarterback, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“A fan came in as soon as they let the gates open, comes to the front and starts yelling at Zach Wilson, who is warming up with the Broncos,” Garafolo reported. “I thought he was yelling at him, it turns out he was apologizing to him for how the organization treated him the last couple of years and wishing him nothing but the best.”

They may not get to see Wilson in action on Sunday in New York, but it's safe to say that they're hoping Wilson gets another shot in the league soon.

Broncos defense presents interesting challenge for Jets

The Denver Broncos defense has been one of the surprise units in the NFL so far in 2024. Led by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the Broncos enter Week 4 as the No. 8 overall defense in. EPA/play allowed against a solid trio of opponents.

Joseph's group made life tough for Geno Smith and the dangerous Seattle Seahawks offense in Week 1 and shut down Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in their win in Week 3. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense has been improving by the week, and Rodgers played a phenomenal game in Week 3 against the Patriots.

Rodgers better be ready for the blitz when he takes on this Broncos defense in Week 4. Coming into this one, Denver is blitzing on more than half of the opposing team's dropbacks, attempting to cause chaos at every turn. So far, they have succeeded in speeding opposing quarterbacks and offenses up to the point where it hinders them.

The Jets offensive line has played well, and they have the personnel to be able to run the football against the Broncos if they're clicking. However, it will be no easy task against a Denver team that has made massive strides on defense.