Former NFL defensive tackle Abdul Salaam, who played every game of his career with the New York Jets, passed away Wednesday due to ongoing health problems, per his widow, Debbie. Salaam was 71.

An eight-year member of the Jets after being drafted by New York in the seventh round of the 1977 NFL Draft, Salaam started 85 of the 97 games he played. He was a key figure of the Jets' famous New York Sack Exchange, the nickname given to their dominant defensive line in the early 1980s.

Salaam, along with Hall of Famer Joe Klecko, Mark Gastineau and Marty Lyons, formed the quartet that NFL quarterbacks feared the most. According to Pro Football Reference, the four combined for 54 sacks in 1981, with Salaam accounting for seven of them, a career-high. They led the Jets to their first playoff appearance since 1969.

“I feel like I lost my best friend,” Gastineau told ESPN. “If it wasn't for Abdul, I wouldn't have made it. He helped me through everything.”

“He was well-respected in the locker room, loved by his teammates,” Lyons told ESPN. “His name said it all: Solider of Peace. He was so soft-spoken, but he was a big part of what we accomplished.”

Born as Larry Faulk, Salaam changed his name in 1977 before his second season in the NFL.

The four former teammates were together earlier this year to tape an interview for an upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 film, per Rich Cimini. The interview took place at the New York Stock Exchange

Abdul Salaam recorded 21 sacks in his eight NFL seasons. He was traded to the San Diego Chargers after he played in one game for the Jets during the 1983 season. He never played for the Chargers and retired shortly after.

Salaam was using a wheelchair recently as he fought diabetes, per Cimini. Funeral arrangements are yet to be determined.