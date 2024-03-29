The New York Jets appear to be all in on the Aaron Rodgers era, as they continue to fortify their pass-rushing attack by acquiring star linebacker Haason Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
In return, they are sending a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick that will become a second if Reddick plays 67.5 percent of the season while also tallying at least 10 sacks. The 2022 Second-Team All-Pro has made a name for himself through his ability to pressure the quarterback and now joins a Jets defense that already has an established track record of success.
New York lost Bryce Huff in free agency to the Eagles, so the teams are essentially making a swap. Reddick has recorded 50.5 sacks in the last four seasons. The pillar of consistency played for three different franchises during that span, which showcases his valuable adaptability.
The 29-year-old was a vital member of the Eagle's Super Bowl squad in 2022-23 (16 sacks and five forced fumbles) and remained productive last season. The clock was ticking on his time in Philly, though, especially after Huff arrived in town. This trade is particularly beneficial for defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh, who will have a two-time Pro Bowler lining up on the edge, and an extra veteran presence in the locker room.
Haason Reddick is not immediately signing a new contract with New York, so he is still slated to become a free agent after the 2024-25 season. This short-term commitment speaks to the organization's current mindset. The future is now for the Jets.