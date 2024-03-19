The Philadelphia Eagles were due to pay edge rusher Haason Reddick a $1 million roster bonus on March 15, but the deadline was pushed back to April 1 to buy a little more time to find a trade partner before having to pay it, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.
The Eagles had given Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, and him being willing to agree to that deadline being pushed back suggests that he is open to a trade.
It is still technically possible that the Eagles bring Reddick back, but after signing Bryce Huff and figuring out a solution to bring back Josh Sweat for the 2024 season, it seems unlikely that Reddick will be back. The edge room is still likely going to be strong with Josh Sweat and Bryce Huff in the fold.
What will it take for Haason Reddick to be traded?
Multiple teams have shown interest in trading for Reddick, and understandably so, as he has recorded double digit sacks in each of the last four years with three different teams. However, his cap hit would be more than $15 million for the team acquiring him, which makes it tougher in trade negotiations.
It would likely take a solution from a contract standpoint with the team that eventually trades for Reddick from the Eagles. It complicates things, and that is likely why the Eagles have needed to make this move to give more time to find a good trade partner.
It will be interesting to see where Reddick plays in the 2024 season. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has always been good at managing the cap, and moving Reddick while investing in a younger player like Huff could be another example of that. As we get closer to April 1, it will be worth monitoring reports on Reddick.