Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are gearing up for their first season together, and excitement is through the roof. After a legendary 18-season stint with the Packers, Rodgers will be embarking on a new quest, and that quest will involve him leading New York to victory in the loaded AFC East, which is going to be a lot easier said than done.

There’s a lot of risk that comes with acquiring Rodgers for the Jets, but for the most part, he’s still one of the top quarterbacks in the league. However, in an ESPN ranking of the ten best quarterbacks heading into the 2023 campaign, an AFC scout said that many folks are afraid to admit that Rodgers has begun to decline, despite the fact that he ended up being ranked fourth on the list.

“I think everyone is afraid to say he’s declined a little. He’s still a great thrower and sees it really well, but he’s more like [ranked] eight to 12 for me.” – Anonymous AFC Scout, ESPN

While Rodgers was ultimately helpless to prevent Green Bay’s lost 2022 campaign, it is worth noting that his numbers did take a dip, which is fairly concerning considering how he will turn 40 in December. Father time waits for no one, and while Rodgers has shown very few signs of decline to this point, it’s safe to say that some of skills have begun to erode. He’s still one of the best passers in the game, but the Jets are going to have to hope Aaron Rodgers can keep his skills in tip-top shape if they want to accomplish anything this upcoming season.