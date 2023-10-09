For the second straight season, New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained an injury against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. And the Jets are hoping that this one won’t be as serious as what happened last season.

Vera-Tucker exited a 31-21 victory Sunday late in the first half with a calf injury and was ruled out shortly thereafter.

“It’s a concern for sure,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said postgame.

Returning to the same stadium where he was injured last season, Alijah Vera-Tucker now limping to the locker room before the half as Mekhi Becton comes out for Billy Turner just a few snaps later. Good luck, Zach. pic.twitter.com/jyDAfXtlNF — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) October 8, 2023

When asked if he thinks this could be an Achilles injury, Saleh quickly answered, “He’s gonna’ have to get an MRI.”

Vera-Tucker is considered to be the Jets top lineman. He began the season at guard and shifted to right tackle when Duane Brown was placed on IR ahead of Week 3 and Mekhi Becton shifted from the right side to left tackle.

Last season, Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending torn triceps in Denver during a Week 7 win.

The Jets had other injury scares on the offensive line Sunday. Becton went out briefly before halftime with a knee injury and then missed a few plays in the second half, as well. Any time Becton is hurt it’s a concern because he played only one game the past two seasons due to knee issues.

Rookie guard Joe Tippmann left in the fourth quarter with an unspecified issue and was examined in the blue tent on the Jets sideline. However, Saleh said Tippmann could have returned to the game if the Jets had gone back out on offense.

Second-year pro Max Mitchell finished the game at right tackle. Despite the injuries, the Jets rolled up 407 yards of total offense.