C.J. Uzomah and the New York Jets made it clear that they have offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s back right before their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

Hackett was returning to Denver for the first time since being fired as Broncos coach after 15 games last season. Hackett was 4-11 in his only season as their coach.

Current Broncos coach Sean Payton piled on in July, saying Hackett delivered “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” last season. Hackett confirmed this week that Payton never apologized, as promised, for those remarks.

Though Hackett downplayed his return to Denver, Uzomah and his teammates clearly knew it was a big deal. And the veteran tight end delivered a fiery NSFW speech to the Jets offensive players before the start of the game.

“Their coach made this s*** personal,” Uzomah yelled. “Well, f*** him and f*** them. … Let’s win this b**** for Hackett.”

It's personal for the Jets. pic.twitter.com/VvphoonxTJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2023

Earlier in the week, veteran Jets center Connor McGovern spoke up for New York’s embattled OC.

“That organization did him dirty, and we definitely want to allow him to get some payback,” McGovern said.

The Jets (1-3) entered the game against the Broncos (1-3) on a three-game losing streak. However, they were coming off a solid showing in a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

It hasn’t been much better for Payton and the Broncos, who lost their first three games of the season.