Zach Wilson lost both of his starting offensive tackles late in the first half of the New York Jets’ Week 5 game at the Denver Broncos.

Right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker headed to the locker room before the Jets final drive of the half with a calf injury. He did not return after halftime and was ruled out.

It’s the second straight season Vera-Tucker was injured at Empower Field at Mile High. He sustained a season-ending torn triceps in a 16-9 Jets win in Week 7 last season.

Returning to the same stadium where he was injured last season, Alijah Vera-Tucker now limping to the locker room before the half as Mekhi Becton comes out for Billy Turner just a few snaps later. Good luck, Zach. pic.twitter.com/jyDAfXtlNF — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) October 8, 2023

Left tackle Mekhi Becton sustained what appeared to be an injury to his right knee during New York’s final drive before halftime. Unlike Vera-Tucker, however, Becton returned to the game in the second half.

It was a major scare for the Jets, though. Becton played one game the past two seasons because of injuries to the same knee, including season-ending surgery in 2022.

Second-year pro Max Mitchell took over for Vera-Tucker on the right side and helped clear the way for a 72-yard touchdown run by Breece Hall in the third quarter.

Veteran Billy Turner filled in for Becton before the former first-round pick returned to the game.

The Jets were already playing without Duane Brown, who began the season as their starting left tackle. Brown is on IR with a hip injury and was replaced by Becton, who began the season at right tackle. Vera-Tucker was playing guard before switching to right tackle in Week 3.