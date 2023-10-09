Robert Saleh understood exactly how important the New York Jets win in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos was for Nathaniel Hackett. So, the Jets coach made sure to reward their offensive coordinator after a 31-21 victory Sunday.

Saleh presented Hackett with a game ball after the Jets rolled up 407 yards in total offense and scored a season-high 31 points. But what made the win even more special for Hackett is that he was fired after 15 games (4-11) as the Broncos coach last season. Plus, he was savaged by current Broncos coach Sean Payton, who said in July that his predecessor delivered “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL”

“It was a special game for ‘Hack,’ obviously being here a year ago, racked up over 400 yards on them, put up 31 points, so happy for him,” Saleh said.

Nathaniel Hackett gets the game ball after the win 💚 (via @nyjets) pic.twitter.com/zcbaSPdDVp — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 9, 2023

When asked if Hackett received a game ball in his return to Denver, Saleh smiled broadly.

“Of course he did.”

Hackett did his best to make sure this game was not about him this past week. But the Jets knew it was a big deal for Hackett, and tight end C.J. Uzomah made sure to rally his teammates with an intense pregame speech Sunday.

“You could see the emotion on his face a little bit (postgame) and he’s trying not to show it, but we all gave him a big hug, told him we loved him and grateful to have him here,” quarterback Zach Wilson said of the scene in the postgame locker room. “It means a lot to us. … Obviously, how things went for him this past year, it’s tough. So, it means a lot.”

Payton didn’t appear to seek Hackett out after the game. Hackett revealed this week that Payton never followed through on a pledge to apologize to him for his comments.