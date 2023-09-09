It appears that Breece Hall has no issues sharing carries with Dalvin Cook on the New York Jets this season. In fact, the second-year running back sounds very excited about his team's backfield timeshare.

“Oh, we’re probably going to be the best duo in the league,” Hall said Saturday.

The Jets signed Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who’s rushed for 1,100 yards or more each of the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, during training camp. They did so because Hall is coming off a torn ACL that cut his standout rookie season short.

Instead of an uncomfortable partnership between two explosive backs that thrive on being top dog, Hall and Cook are building a strong relationship. Part of that centers on Cook mentoring Hall following the knee injury.

“Me and him have gained a really good relationship,” Hall explained. “He had an ACL [injury] the fourth game of his rookie year, so he knows exactly what I’m going through right now. So, me and him talk all the time.”

"Me and him have gained a really good relationship… he knows exactly what I'm going through right now" Breece Hall talks about his relationship with Dalvin Cook: pic.twitter.com/ZKBffP7Q5a — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 9, 2023

Earlier Saturday, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Cook is “all in” and “just wants to win football games” rather than get, say, 25 touches every game. The veteran has impressed the Jets with his attitude and how he’s taken Hall under his wing.

Hall rushed for 463 yards and was averaging 5.8 yards per carry last season when he sustained the knee injury in Week 8. He was brought along slowly in training camp and didn’t play in the preseason.

However, Hall and Cook are good to go Monday night when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Saleh indicated he has a plan for how much to use Hall, but wouldn’t share it with reporters.

For his part, Hall said he doesn’t “feel like I’m too far off” and is “ready” to get back on the field Monday.